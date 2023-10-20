Electric Bike Co.’s Model E e-bike now $400 off at $1,499, plus $200 off extra batteries

Electric Bike Co.’s fall sale ends tomorrow night, offering up to $400 off select models, like the Model E e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,899, today’s deal is the largest markdown amongst the brand’s e-bike models, landing among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. The company is also offering an extra promotion that takes $200 off the purchase of an extra Model E or Model R battery, valued at $800 normally, by using the promo code FALLEXTRA at checkout. You can also learn more about the Model E by checking out our launch review over on Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W motor and a 12Ah battery that can propel this e-bike to top speeds of 28 MPH for a travel range up to 60 miles. It offers five levels of pedal assistance with varying speeds and mileage, with a choice between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor.

It also features puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched leather grips, fenders, a rear rack for cargo, and a LCD color display that offers real-time metrics like speed, distance, battery level, pedal assistance levels, and even the outside temperature. The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality. As the company likes to say, “Model E – the E stands for everyone.”

The brand’s Model R e-bike is also seeing discounts of $200 off its MSRP to $1,749 shipped, and is the brand’s pre-eminent off-road bike as well as its most popular EBC cruiser for the last handful of years. It has the same 750W motor and 12Ah battery as the above model, and features rugged 3-inch puncture-resistant tires and a suspension fork that promises both a smooth street ride or an agile, shock-absorbent off-road experience. It also comes with hand stitched leather grips, sport fenders, a rear rack for cargo, front and back lights, a LCD color display, and all the same opportunities for customization as the others.

The fall sale ends tomorrow at midnight, meaning time is running out to grab a fully customized and high-quality e-bike such as these. You’ll find several other models also receiving discounts as part of the sale, however, its only the above two that benefit from the extra battery promotion. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Model E e-bike features:

E stands for Everyone. Whether you’re experienced or new to bikes, Model E accommodates every height and weight, from 4’10 to 6’4. Unisex and affordable, Model E is our second most popular cruiser. The Ready to Ride Model E comes in Red, Black, or White and features hand stitched leather grips, fenders, a rear rack for cargo with MIK plate for easy Basil MIK accessory swaps, front and back lights, and the option of 24- or 26-inch wheels. Awarded top rated E-Cruiser in USA by Electric Bike Report.

