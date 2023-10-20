Foxpark’s Solar 1080p wireless backup cam and monitor sees first discount to $109 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera with 1080p 5-inch monitor for $108.99 shipped, after clipping on-page $50 off coupon and using the promo code E7OBKHDE at checkout. Down from its regular price tag of $180, today’s deal is a 39% markdown off the going rate and the first discount we have tracked for this system. This solar-powered backup camera comes with an HD 1080p 5-inch monitor to deliver a vivid picture that displays more detail while you’re reversing. The small solar panel is able to provide ample charging for the camera in strong sunlight, with the option to recharge it via its USB port during darker days or seasons. It comes with a IP69 waterproof rating, ensuring it can stand up against adverse weather. The camera installs within a few minutes, all that is needed is a single screwdriver. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also currently offering the Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera for $205 shipped, after clipping on-page $50 off coupon and using promo code VMYAAHZW at checkout. Equipped with dual 1080p cameras, the 9.35-inch rear view mirror’s touch screen display is able to provide you “a super clear and smooth video experience,” allowing you to see in far greater detail than standard mirrors. It also ensures you’ll receive a much wider view of your surroundings, greatly reducing blind spots while also utilizing a laminated screen to eliminate glare from strong sunlight, and a IMX307 sensor that minimizes the shine of headlights while in night vision mode.

And if you are looking for a reliable backup camera for your RV, check out our recent coverage of the Auto-Vox Solar4 RV Wireless Backup Camera with 7-inch Monitor System. Equipped with a long-range antenna to solve any issue of lag or flickering, this camera offers stable signal transmission on large vehicles up to 50 feet in length, and comes with a 6,600Ah battery that can last for up to 15 hours of continuous use, or approximately 5,000 miles of travel (up to nine hours when using continuous night vision). It also offers solar-charging capabilities.

Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera features:

【HD 1080P 5″ Monitor & Vivid Image】 The wireless backup camera equipped with HD 1080P 5″ Monitor, delivers a vivid image avoiding color differences during day and night. Especially in low-light or dark environments, displaying more details ensures your safety while reversing. Worry-free parallel park and reverse.

The wireless backup camera equipped with HD 1080P 5″ Monitor, delivers a vivid image avoiding color differences during day and night. Especially in low-light or dark environments, displaying more details ensures your safety while reversing. Worry-free parallel park and reverse. 【Rechargeable Backup Camera With Solar Powered】 The wireless backup camera for trucks features a solar panel to keep your device fully charged in strong sunlight, meeting your long-term travel or driving needs. You may also recharge the portable camera with a USB port in winter or in times of lack of sunlight.

The wireless backup camera for trucks features a solar panel to keep your device fully charged in strong sunlight, meeting your long-term travel or driving needs. You may also recharge the portable camera with a USB port in winter or in times of lack of sunlight. 【Dual-channel to Cover More Blindspots】The rear view camera is easy to disassemble and you can install the portable camera on the front/rear/side of the vehicle to monitor your baby/ puppy etc. Also can be used as a trailer hitch camera to provide a comprehensive view of the road conditions. Ideal for blind-spot viewing on small RV.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!