Auto-Vox Solar4 RV wireless backup cam with 1080p monitor hits new all-time low of $150

Amazon is offering the Auto-Vox Solar4 RV Wireless Backup Camera with 7-inch Monitor System for $149.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon and using the promo code YAT3KE39 at checkout. Down from its regular price tag of $250, today’s deal is the sixth discount of the year, with all the previous discounts falling to the same $200 low every couple of months, and occasionally rising to a high of $300. It comes in $47 under the going used rate and lands as a new all-time low. It even has opportunities to bundle the camera for extra savings. More below.

Equipped with a long-range antenna to solve any issue of lag or flickering, this camera offers stable signal transmission on large vehicles up to 50 feet in length, and comes with a 6,600Ah battery that can last for up to 15 hours of continuous use, or approximately 5,000 miles of travel (up to nine hours when using continuous night vision). Thanks to the backup camera’s solar capabilities, with sufficient sunlight, the battery life can be extended even further, with the option to charge via USB when needed. The 7-inch monitor displays a wide viewing angle to cover blind spots with a 1080p resolution and easily plugs into your cigarette lighter for continuous power. Head below to learn more.

You’ll also find two options for extra savings of 10% to 15% by bundling the above camera and monitor system with one or both of the following:

1080p RV Backup Camera for Solar4: $130 (Reg. $150)

(Reg. $150) Magnetic Wireless Backup Camera Mount for Solar 4: $34 (Reg. $40)

And be sure to check out the special deal happening through October 31 on the Auto-Vox Solar1 Pro Wireless Backup Camera with 5-inch Monitor System, which covers a 10 foot range with a 110-degree viewing angle.

Auto-Vox Solar4 RV Wireless Backup Camera features:

