Have a place to hang up your headset with Lamicall Sticky Hanger for $8 (Reg. $12)

Amazon is offering the Lamicall Sticky Headset Hanger for $7.99, with free shipping available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its $12 price tag, this handy little hanger has spent most of the last two years at $10, with some occasional discounts. We’ve only seen it marked down three previous times this year, with today’s deal matching the previous two for a 33% discount and return to the all-time low – even coming in $1 under the current re-sale price. Able to hold a max weight of 500g, this hanger comes with a strong adhesive on its backside to fix against a smooth, dry surface of your choice to hang your headset on when not in use.

If you’re in the market for a new headset, Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset for $50. Elevate your gaming experience with the almighty audio of this gaming headset, equipped with high fidelity drivers that can be customized for your ideal sound experience with a pro-grade parametric EQ. Its 360 degree spatial audio immerses you deeper into your gaming world, letting you hear every step, reload, or vocal cue to give you a leg up on the competition. It comes with a bidirectional noise cancelling microphone that is able to silence unwanted background noise by up to 25dB on any platform, giving you crystal clear communication. You can even fully retract the mic into the earcup for a more sleek look. You’ll be able to easily connect to any gaming console with a 3.5mm jack, such as PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Also works well with mobile devices.

And if you prefer a more mobile-capable headset, check out our past coverage of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset. This 2.4GHz headset provides you with lossless wireless connectivity on your Nintendo Switch, Lite, PC, and PS4 – you can even take it on-the-go with the USB-C dongle, or use the headset with any platform using the 3.5mm audio cable.

Lamicall Sticky Headset Hanger features:

【 NOTICE】 ❗ Cannot be used for painting/ whitewashing wall. Will fall down soon if paste to the wall.❗ Please make sure the surface is smooth, clean, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck. The max total weight it can hold is 500g.

【 Magnetic Design】The headset holder has a magnet so it can be folded up by magnetic force when it is not in use. 🧡Great for space-saving. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset from slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone.

【 Easily Installation】Tear off the sticker and stick it under your desk easily without more complicated operation. Also great for hanging cables, hats and other gadgets to the kitchen counter, bookshelf, studio and company. A multi-purpose headphone hook.

