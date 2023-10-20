Quay updates your fall sunglasses with a rare 30% off sitewide sale, styles start from $45

30% off from $45
a close up of sunglasses

Quay is currently offering 30% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the High Key Aviator Sunglasses that are marked down from $46 and originally sold for $65. They’re available in a regular or polarized lens options as well as several color options. These oversized aviator sunglasses can be styled by anyone and they feature nearly 20,000 5-star reviews. They can also easily be dressed up or down and have a stylish logo on the lens as well. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Quay include:

Finally, be sure to checkout the Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, The North Face, and more.

