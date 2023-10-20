Save up to $1,100 as new lows hit Sony’s latest A75L 120Hz OLED Google TVs from $1,198

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is serving up some new all-time lows on 2023 model PS5-enhanced OLED smart TVs today for web-crawlers and home theaters everywhere. You can score the Sony 55-inch BRAVIA XR A75L Series 4K OLED Smart Google TV for $1,198 shipped. Regularly $1,900 at Best Buy and more like just under $1,500 at Amazon as of late, this is up to $702 in savings and the best price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low, much like you’ll find on the larger 65-inch variant at $1,498 shipped. This model is regularly $2,600, more like $1,900 at Amazon, and is also at the best price we have tracked since its launch. Head below for more details. 

The BRAVIA XR A75L 4K OLED Smart Google TV delivers on the exclusive PS5-enhancement features we have seen from the rest of the lineup – “take your gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality.” From there, you’ll find VRR tech, a 120Hz display, built-in Google Assistant voice command action, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, Wi-Fi, and more.

If you don’t need the PS5 enhancements and the Sony treatment above, check out the new all-time lows we are tracking on the 2023 model TCL QM8 smart Google TVs instead. You’ll find both 65-inch and 85-inch variants on sale right now at $901 and $1,800 with as much as $800 in savings delivering the best prices we have tracked since launch earlier this year. All of the details are waiting right here

Sony BRAVIA XR A75L 4K OLED Smart Google TV features:

Experience unparalleled entertainment with pure OLED black and vibrant color, powered by the Cognitive Processor XR. Immerse yourself in the detailed shadows and real-world hues that bring shows, movies, sports, and games to life in stunning detail. Hear all the nuances and clear dialogue in everything you watch with sound coming directly from the screen. 

