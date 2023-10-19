TCL’s latest QM8 4K smart mini-LED Google TVs hit new lows: 65-inch $901, 85-inch $1,000 off

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV for $901.34 shipped. Regularly $1,700 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $905, this is up to $800 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked yet. It has more recently been selling in the $1,300 range at Amazon, but this is a new all-time low there anyway. This is TCL’s 2023 4K mini-LED Google TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports around back. The brand says users will enjoy “ultra contrast with up to 2,300 local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content, for deep blacks without image blooming.” And for gamers, you’ll find 240Hz Variable Refresh Rate tech, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for the “lowest possible input lag,” and Apple AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Head below for more deals and details.

If your looking to take it up a notch from there, Amazon is also offering a massive price drop on the 85-inch QM8 as well. This one launched at and still fetches as much as $2,800 via Best Buy (although it is on sale there for just over $2,000), has more recently been selling for just under $2,400 at Amazon, and is now down at the new $1,799.99 shipped all-time low. That’s a whole lot of 2023 mini-LED for $1,800. All of the same specs apply to this model, just with the massive 85-inch treatment.

Hisense is another one of the more budget-friendly brands that delivers notable specs and its 2023 lineup is also still on sale. Starting from under $400 shipped on Amazon, the entire range of U6, U7, and U8 models are at some of the lowest prices we have tracked and are definetly worth a look if you’re in for a different size in the mini-LED category.

TCL QM8 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV features:

TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. MINI-LED ULTRA with up to 2300+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

