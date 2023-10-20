Bring home a giant 85-inch TCL 120Hz Google TV with AirPlay today at $1,475 ($725 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $1,474.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is great chance to land a giant 85-incher at up to $725 off the going rate. Today’s deal is $124 under our previous mention and within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low as well. Centered around a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) QLED display with 240Hz VRR to support your holiday gaming sessions, you’ll also find Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ as well as Hybrid Log-Gamma and full array local dimming. Add in the Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear support with AirPlay 2 streaming functionality and you’re looking quite a notable value for a sizable 2023 85-inch Google TV. Head below for more deal and details.

More TCL 2023 Q7 model 4K TV deals:

While the 55-inch model is matching our previous mention, both the 65- and 75-inch models have dropped even lower to deliver some the best deals we have tracked – within a few bucks of a brief Amazon deal last week.

If you’re looking to take the PS5-enahnced Sony route instead, this morning saw new all-time lows land on its latest A75L 120Hz OLED Google TVs with deals starting from $1,198 and up to $1,100 in savings from the 2023 MSRPs. And for even more 4K TV options, swing by our home theater hub for offers on TCL and LG models.

TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL Q7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness PRO Direct LED Backlight produces up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. Full Array PRO local dimming with up to 200+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

