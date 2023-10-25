Apple Watch Series 8 45mm now down to new all-time low of $255 (Reg. $429)

Update: 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 styles now down to $254.99. You’d normally pay $429, and today’s offer beats the original $336 mention from before.

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on last year’s Apple Watch Series 8. The 41mm GPS wearable now sells for $224.99 shipped with a Midnight casing and matching Sport Band, dropping down from its original $399 price tag. This is 44% off and matching the all-time low set at the beginning of the month in a very short-lived markdown. It’s only the second chance so far to score the all-time low, as well. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $336. That’s down from $429 with much of the same second-best price status attached. Head below for more.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that the new wearable has arrived, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. Our besties over at 9to5Mac have the full scoop on what’s new, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

If you’re looking for an even more rugged wearable to join you on fall hikes and the like, we’re also still tracking a discount on the original Apple Watch Ultra. This is dropping last year’s higher-end smartwatch from Apple down to its best price ever at $695, saving you $104 in the process.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

