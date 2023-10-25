New Amazon low hits Samsung’s 2023 AirSlim 75-inch 120Hz 4K smart TV at $1,198 ($600 off)

Joining today’s deals on the Sony PS5-enhanced 85-inch VRR Smart Google TV, we are now tracking the best price ever on the 2023 model Samsung 75-inch Class Q70C QLED 4K UHD Smart TV. Amazon now has this model on sale for $1,197.99 shipped, down from the regular $1,800 it fetches at Best Buy. Today’s up to $602 in savings also marks the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon since its launch this past spring. You’re looking at a 120Hz display with 4K upscaling and an AirSlim design that “practically blends into your wall.” Alongside built-in Alexa voice commands, it is also compatible with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear, all of which are joined by smooth FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) gaming, Dolby Atmos audio, Bluetooth 5.2, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Head below for more details.

You could drop down to the 65-inch model at $1,098 to save some cash, but we have seen this one go for lower and the ongoing deals on the 2023 model Hisense models might deliver even better value for some folks alongside even lower prices:

If you would prefer to go for the LG OLED treatment, deals on its latest B3 models are still alive and well. We recently spotted new all-time lows on all sizes at Amazon starting from $997 shipped and you can scope out the details on those deals right here.

Samsung Class Q70C QLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Life can be beautiful. Don’t wait for life to show you a view worth remembering. Make your escape with 4K upscaling, impressive color volume and a mind-blowing, slim design. Enjoy content in ultra-high definition as everything is transformed into 4K resolution by the Quantum Processor. But the experience goes beyond delivering vivid contrast and 100% color volume.

