Land a Sony PS5-enhanced 85-inch VRR Smart Google TV with AirPlay at the $1,398 low

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is now offering a solid deal on the Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD X80K Smart Google TV at $1,398 shipped. This model originally launched at $2,300 and more recently carries a $1,600 regular price tag. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today back in March. And for an 85-inch model from one of the big three TV brands with VRR support and HDMI 2.1 input, this is a notable deal worth considering. It also features Google Assistant voice command action joined by “exclusive features for the PlayStation to improve gaming picture quality” as well as HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, and Apple AirPlay 2 streaming. Head below for some even more affordable deals on the smaller variants. 

More Sony X80K Google Smart TV deals: 

While we are on the subject, be sure to swing by our home theater hub for additional offers on audio upgrades, like Sony’s 5.1-ch home theater system for $249, and big screen TVs including this 2023 model 85-inch TCL Smart Google TV at under $900 shipped

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Smart Google TV features:

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision & Atmos.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

