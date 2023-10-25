Today’s best Android app deals: Peace, Death! 1 and 2, Bloons TD 6, Roundguard, more

Justin Kahn -
Your mid-week edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now waiting for you after the jump. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Chromebook Plus models, the TicWatch Pro 5, and last year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB at the $800 low. As for the apps, highlights include Peace, Death! 1 and 2, Bloons TD 6, Roundguard, Stardash – Remastered, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Peace, Death! 2 features:

In a place beyond time and space, the Reapers formed an independent Union so they wouldn’t have to answer to the Horsemen of the Apocalypse anymore.
With no acceptable candidate for the position of Union leader, the atmosphere at the Union has descended into blissful anarchy, which is not great for productivity.
Fortunately, a new Reaper gets hired as a Sorter one day – you.

