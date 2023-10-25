One of the best prices now live on NordicTrack’s Alexa dumbbells at $207 (Reg. $429)

Amazon is now offering the smart Alexa-ready NordicTrack 50-pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells at $206.85 shipped. Regularly $429 and sometimes going for as much as $500 at Amazon, you’re looking at over $222 or 52% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deals comes in under our previous $240 mention and well below the $340 we tracked during the summer Prime Day event. While we have seen some very limited and short-lived offers for less, they weren’t much lower than this. For those unfamiliar here, iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells allow users to adjust the weight in increments between 5 and 50 pounds via the included floor rack or just by asking Alexa to make it happen. The system supports a wide rare of exercise and just about all stages of your fitness journey by way of a motorized weight selector while the digital LED screen displays your current selection. You can use both voice-control (via Alexa gear) or manual selection to switch the “ergonomic” weight plates and make use of the integrated tablet stand for supporting connected workouts (a 30-day iFit membership is included here). Get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts and head below for more.

If the Alexa integration on the deal above isn’t worth it for you, scope out this set of FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbells to save some cash instead. While these won’t deliver as versatile a weight system and do not include the higher-tech switching mechanism, you will save a ton. Alongside the on-page Amazon coupon, you can land a pair for $120 shipped right now.

And if you’re looking for a way to stay motivated and keeps tabs on your fitness progress, Apple Watch is one of the best ways to do it. We are still tracking all-time low pricing on Apple Watch Ultra 1 and be sure to scope out the new Twelve South debuts Apple Watch band wall-mounted organizer. The new TimePorter is a great way to keep your straps organized and at the ready with all of the details waiting for you right here.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

