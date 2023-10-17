Twelve South debuts new TimePorter Apple Watch band wall-mounted organizer

Twelve South today is out with a new accessory for showing off your collection of Apple Watch bands. The new Twelve South TimePorter organizes your bands with a sleek white build that’s complemented by chrome accenting.

Keeping track of your Apple Watch bands can be a bit of a hassle. And even if they’re all stored away in a drawer, that is hardly the elegant solution that you’d expect from something involving Apple. So, as the brand usually does, Twelve South is stepping in with its latest release to pick up the slack. The new TimePorter arrives as a way to display and organize your collection of straps and bands for the Apple Watch.

The white build can hold six bands at a time, with a clever design that makes one-handed retrieval possible. Multiple units can be together to form a larger display for anyone with a more impressive Apple Watch band collection.

Twelve South’s new TimePorter installs with some 3M adhesive tapes, meaning you can place it pretty much anywhere.

TimePorter brilliantly showcases your favorite Watch bands, making it easy to find the perfect one to match your outfit of the day. The glossy white finish and chrome endcaps complement your space, whether in your closet, your bathroom, or even inside a wardrobe door. Easily installs anywhere (and removes) with included 3M Command strips.

Twelve South TimePorter is now available for purchase direct from the company’s website. It sells for $29.99 each and is now shipping – although there are some savings for those who bundle more than one together. Picking up two will drop the price down to $54.98, while a four-pack will run you $99.96.

This actually isn’t the first time that Twelve South has released an Apple Watch accessory under the TimePorter naming scheme. Back in 2018, there was the original release that, while sharing a namesake, doesn’t have all too much to do with the refreshed version announced today. That older release was more of a portable charger for your wearable, with room to stow your bands when traveling.

Today’s new reveal, by comparison, is meant at home and is specifically focused on your bands – not the Apple Watch itself.

