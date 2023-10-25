Edifier’s MS50A Wi-Fi smart speakers offers AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.0 for $105 ($45 off)

Amazon is offering the Edifier MS50A Wi-Fi Smart Speaker without a microphone for $104.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $45 off coupon. Down from its regular $150 price tag, this speaker has only seen two major discounts this year that drops the cost farther than $10. Today’s deal is a 30% markdown off the going rate, coming in $3 above the current used price and landing a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked – even beating out Edifier’s own website, which is only seeing a $15 discount.

Measuring only six inches by six inches by eight inches, this compact smart speaker features a four inch subwoofer and one inch tweeter to produce vibrant, room-filling sound, allowing you to enjoy distortion-free music thanks to its updated DSP technology. It utilizes an advanced Wi-Fi connection alongside Bluetooth 5.0 for higher fidelity music streamed from your phone. You can even pair it with another MS50A speaker to play in stereo mode for a larger soundstage, or group two or more together to enable multi-room or whole-room music via AirPlay or Alexa.

Amazon is also offering the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers for $99.99, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Framed inside a classic wood vinyl finish, you’ll receive a natural sound from its 13mm silk dome tweeter and four-inch full range unit. You’ll also receive convenient connection options to any device that has a 3.5mm headphone output or dual-RCA output, with the speakers able to connect to two devices at the same time with no plugging or switching needed.

And if you’re more looking for a home theater setup that can be used for music, TV, or gaming, check out our recent coverage of the Sony HT-S40R 5.1-ch Home Theater Soundbar System. This 600W home theater system will let you feel every note and hear every whisper thanks to its 5.1-ch surround sound, two rear speakers and subwoofer.

