Make every seat the best in the house with Sony’s 5.1-ch home theater system for $249

Amazon is offering the Sony HT-S40R 5.1-ch Home Theater Soundbar System for $249 shipped. Down from its regular $300 price tag, we have only tracked three previous discounts on this soundbar system – all of them staying above $280, with the last one happening back in June. Today’s deal amounts to $51 off the going rate, landing $10 above the current used price, beating out Sony’s own website, and marking a new all-time low.

This 600W home theater system will let you feel every note and hear every whisper thanks to its 5.1-ch surround sound. It offers wireless connectivity for your music streaming needs, while it connects to your TV via the HDMI, Optical, or Analog connections. The included rear speakers ensure every inch of your room is covered, while the subwoofer provides that deep bass you crave. You’ll also have plenty of settings for your entertainment needs – with different audio modes available alongside dialogue enhancement options.

If you prefer a mounted setup for your home theater, consider also grabbing the Mounting Dream Soundbar Mount Bracket on Amazon for $23.39, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. You can even save an extra 5% on your cart when you bundle it beside the Mounting Dream UL Listed TV Wall Mount for 42-inch to 84-inch TVs that is going for $46.

And for today only, check out the lightning deal on the Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speakers, a pair of powered monitors that do not require an external amp to run and also supports wireless streaming so you can beam tunes from your smartphone over Bluetooth as well.

Sony HT-S40R 5.1ch Home Theater Soundbar System features:

Feel every note with a 600W power output

Get the best seat in the house with 5.1ch real surround sound

Rear speakers deliver powerful surround sound to complete your home cinema experience

Effortless setup with easy color-coded connections

Wireless connectivity for music streaming

Connect to your TV via HDMI, Optical, or Analog connections

Select the sound or audio mode best suited to your entertainment with a push of a button on your remote

Fine-tune speech or reduce the bass for nighttime viewing with dialogue enhancement options

