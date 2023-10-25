Razer Huntsman V2 TKL tenkeyless gaming keyboard falls to second-lowest price of $110

Amazon is offering the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $160, this keyboard has seen only a few discounts this year, falling to its lowest prices on both the summer and fall Prime Day events where it was $90 and $85 respectively. Outside of these special limited-time discounts, today’s deal comes in as the second-lowest price that we have tracked, landing $10 above our previous mention back in September. You’ll find this discount on the classic black and the quartz pink options, while the ESL edition is $70 more, and the PUBG edition sits higher at $120 more.

This keyboard offers smooth, consistent switches that are “now more responsive with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency.” Its Doubleshot PBT Keycaps are harder and more durable than regular keycaps, with Razer promising they “won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade,” with the ability to save and activate up to five on-board memory profiles. It features a detachable type-C cable, ergonomic wrist rest, and the usual Razer RGB Chroma lighting that we see across most of their products. Head below to read more.

If you’re like me and drawn immediately to the quartz pink design of the above keyboard, you’ll likely want to keep your battlestation matching. Well, Amazon is offering the Razer Quartz Pink Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse for $46. Only weighing 69 grams, with eight programmable buttons and RGB Chroma lighting, it includes a high-precision, 16K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers.

And to complete the package, check out the Razer Quartz Pink Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset. Equipped with a THX 7.1-channel surround sound, you’ll dive deeper into immersive gameplay with its “beyond standard” spatial audio, while the stream-responsive RGB lighting on the kitty ears and razer logo that is able to interact with audience emoticons and alerts via the Razer Streamer Companion app.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard features:

Razer Linear Optical Switches Gen-2: Improved with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience, the smooth, consistent switches are now also more responsive with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency

Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Harder and more durable than regular keycaps, these won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process

Detachable Type-C Cable: Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all LAN parties and tournaments, as a cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay

Ergonomic Wrist Rest: The sturdy wrist support perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists and feel less fatigued when gaming over long periods

Sound Dampening Foam: Added for improved acoustics, the keyboard has a layer of special foam inside its casing which absorbs any pinging noises that might occur when the keys are bottomed out

