Connect 3 HDMI sources to one display with UGREEN’s remote controlled switcher at just $15

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering Prime members a chance to bring home its 3-in-1 4K HDMI Switcher box for just $14.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to apply code 29GFOT1A at checkout. Regularly $30, this model first hit Amazon back in April with a $22 launch deal price and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $6 under the previous deal price to deliver the best price we have tracked yet. Designed to making flipping through HDMI sources (PCs, Macs, gaming consoles, Apple TV, and more) for use on a single display a much more convenient task, it features three HDMI inputs and one output (the USB-C jack is for power). Alongside support for up to 4K and 60Hz resolutions (more details on this below), it also provides two switching methods; the top mounted toggle button or the included remote control. Head below for additional details.

All things considered, it doesn’t get much more affordable for an HDMI switcher with these kinds of specs from a brand we feature on a regular basis. But if you’re just looking for a simple way to bring some HDMI connectivity to your Thunderbolt/USB-C laptop or MacBook, something like this JSAUX adapter that is going for $8 Prime shipped might do the trick for you.

On the other hand, if you’re in need of a more versatile and capable HDMI KVM switcher, Anker’s latest is certainly worth a look. Debuting as one of the first of its kind with USB-C action, the brand’s KVM switch provides a wealth of configuration options for a range of different setups and all of the details are right here.

UGREEN 3-on-1 HDMI Switcher features:

HDMI Switch 3 in 1 out: This UGREEN 4K HDMI switch box makes it easy to stream video and audio from 3 HDMI devices to 1 HDMI display. Our HDMI splitter has two switching methods, manual switch, and remote control, which frees you from plugging and unplugging HDMI cables and protecting the interface and wire, so you can easily enjoy work, or play games between 3 devices.

4K@60Hz Resolution & Dolby Sound: Immerse yourself in an incredible viewing with 4K@60Hz resolution and backward compatibility up to 4K@30Hz, 2560 1440@120Hz, and 1920 1080@240Hz, supports HDMI 2.0/1.4, and HDCP2.2/1.4. It also supports Dynamic HDR/3D, RGB 8/10/12 bit, PCM2.0, Dolby2.0/5.1, DTS5.1/7.1, which delivers superb images and clear thrilling surround sound for a cinematic video feast. (Note: If you want 4K@60Hz, the input and output of HDMI cable should be within 10FT.)

Fast & Stable Transmission: This HDMI switch with remote supports high bandwidth 18Gbps data transmission, and input and output 30AWG HDMI standard cable length could reach up to 10FT. USB powered design ensures stable video transmission and better performance. No frames or images are lost, making your game run smoothly. Please keep this 4K HDMI switch always connected with a power source when using (USB cable included, Power adapter NOT included).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!