Amazon Basics rechargeable AA NiMH 2,400 mAh capacity battery 12-pack falls 33% to $17

Amazon is offering the Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH High-Capacity Batteries for $16.71, with free shipping for prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its regular price tag of $25, 2023 has seen a gradual decrease in cost since January’s $32 high. Today’s deal is a 33% markdown off the going rate, coming within $1 of the current going used rate, costing you approximately $1.39 per battery, which is among some of the lowest prices we have seen for these battery packs. You’ll receive 12 reliable AA batteries with an individual capacity of 2,400mAh, ideal for devices with high power needs like game controllers, wireless devices, and more. They can each be recharged up to 400 times, and offer a shelf-life of 5 years for everyday use.

Other Amazon Basics battery packs seeing discounts:

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger Bundle for AA and AAA batteries, this bundle includes six AA and two AAA rechargeable batteries that take four to eight hours to fully recharge. It is currently seeing a 41% discount on Amazon for $20, after clipping the on-page coupon. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on discounts for EVs, power tools, power stations, and more.

Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA Battery features:

RELIABLE PERFORMANCE: 12-pack of AA rechargeable NiMH batteries (2,400 mAh)

DEVICE COMPATIBLE: Ideal for devices with high power or continuous drain like game controllers, wireless devices, toys, and more

LONG LASTING: Can be recharged up to 400 times with minimal power loss

LOW SELF DISCHARGE: Maintains 50% capacity for 1 year

EASY USE & STORAGE: Has a shelf-life up to 5 years for everyday or emergency use; arrives pre-charged and ready to use

