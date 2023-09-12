Duracell’s rechargeable battery bundle includes 6AAs and 2AAAs for low $20 (Reg. $34)

Amazon is offering the Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger Bundle for AA and AAA batteries for $20.12 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. Already down from $34, this combined 43% discount is the third lowest price we have tracked. It comes in just $2 above the all-time low from May, and beats our previous mention by $4. This value pack is a perfect opportunity to make the switch to a more eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. Accompanied by eight batteries, this bundle includes six AA and two AAA rechargeable batteries to better cut down on single-use costs for remotes, game controllers, toys, and other gadgets. It only takes four to eight hours to charge up to four batteries of either size at one time with 4000mW of charging power.

If you already have the charger and/or need a larger quantity of batteries, Amazon is also offering options for packs of rechargeable AA batteries (with a further 40% off for some products available when you opt for Subscribe and Save – be sure to cancel the subscription after the order ships to avoid regular deliveries):

Duracell Rechargeable AA 4-Pack for $12

Duracell Rechargeable AA 4-Pack and AAA 4-Pack Bundle for $25

For an alternative brand, you can also check out the Panasonic Battery Charger with 4AA eneloop rechargeable batteries. Able to charge both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries up to 2,100 times, with four batteries taking up to three hours to fully charge, and two batteries charging in half the time. And to check out more sustainable and environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide.

Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger Features:

Recharge your batteries in 4 to 8 hours with 4000 mW of charging power. You can recharge 2 or 4 AA and/or AAA NIMH batteries from any brand at a time, and with auto shut-off and an LED Charge Status Indicator, you’ll know when charging is complete. Batteries can be recharged for 10 years or up to 400 times, whichever comes first; Duracell Rechargeable batteries will hold a charge for up to 1 year when not in use.

