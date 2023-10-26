Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike now $400 off with second-ever discount to $1,799

Joining the other e-bikes in its Shift into Autumn sale, Aventon is now offering its new Abound Step-Thru Cargo e-bike for $1,799. Down from its usual MSRP of $2,199, today’s deal is only the second discount we have seen for this model since its release back at the beginning of the year, matching its previous markdown over a month ago, and providing another opportunity for you to save some money on this high-quality addition to the growing pool of cargo e-bikes being brought to market. To learn more, you can read through our in-depth launch coverage over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH, and a 720Wh integrated-battery capacity that gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge, this e-bike makes getting around with the goods that much easier. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor is able to recognize your output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD display, front and rear fenders to protect you from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

Aventon’s Shift into Autumn sale will continue as long as supplies last, taking up to $400 off ten select models. You can head on over to the sales page here to check out all the e-bikes receiving discounts, or head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. You’ll also find solar generators, electric tools and lawn care equipment, and much more.

Abound Cargo e-bike features:

Haul it all with the Abound, Aventon’s first ever cargo ebike! Its versatility and step-through frame puts the you in you-tility. Rack it, stack it, and load the kiddos, too! Equipped with a torque sensor and powerful 750W rear hub motor, getting around with everything you need in tow has never been easier. Let Abound do most of the heavy lifting by switching between the four new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. The all-new turn signal functionality alerts others that you’re making moves, while the front headlight sheds light on the road ahead. With Abound, the possibilities are boundless.

