Bosch’s Tronic 4000 8.5kW electric tankless water heater falls 26% to $185 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Thermotechnology Tronic 4000 8.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $185.18 shipped. For the entirety of the summer, the price plateaued at its regular $250 price tag, with a discount in September breaking the trend with a steep fall to the lowest price we have tracked. Today’s deal comes after costs rose back to normal since, amounting to 26% off the going rate, and landing at the second-lowest price we have seen. This 9.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more sinks. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a 96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss, saving you time, water, and money.

Amazon is also offering a $26 off deal on the more powerful 10.5kW model for $223.53 shipped. It boasts the same features and functions as its counterpart, with the only real difference being the power output to heat your water.

And for those looking for a bigger option to cover the needs of the entire home, look no further than the ECOSMART ECO 36 36kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater, a 150A water heater that has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6-inches x 21-inches x 17-inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.

Tronic 4000 8.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

8.5 KW TANKLESS WATER HEATER: Designed specifically for point of use applications to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water for one or more commercial or residential sinks

COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Effortlessly fits under sinks

GREAT FOR LOW-FLOW FAUCETS: With as low as a 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, it’s perfect for commercial low-flow faucets in shopping malls, airports, stadiums, offices, and more

EFFICIENT AND DURABLE: 96% thermal efficiency with no standby heat loss to save you time, water, and money, and comes incased in a durable white plastic housing that blends in with existing décor

EASY TO MAINTAIN: Because the heater runs on electricity and doesn’t hold any water, there is no venting and virtually no maintenance required

