Greenworks 40V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw handles firewood duties for $323

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $322.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $380, which it has sat at for the last three months with a few short-lived minor discounts, today’s deal comes in as the third-lowest price on Amazon, currently being beaten out by Greenworks’ website where it has been marked down to $300. The downside, however, is that you will pay for shipping there, as opposed to the free shipping Amazon provides for this item.

Equipped with a 18-inch bar and chain, as well as a 8.0Ah battery, this chainsaw allows up to 250 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Compact Chainsaw for $75. Offering the same features as the above model, albeit on a smaller scale, this price only covers the tool itself. You can find the tool along with a 2.0Ah battery for a slightly higher $160.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery. This self-propelled lawn mower is able to run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, and its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass while its smart pace self-propelled system is able to smoothly adjust to your speed.

Greenworks 40V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

18” CHAIN AND BAR : great performance for tree cutting and get up to 250 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY : 2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life

AUTOMATIC OILER : delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity

EASY ADJUST TENSIONING : for easy bar and chain maintenance

EASY TO USE : push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!