Greenworks 40V 21-inch electric mower sees end of season discount to $340 (Save $160)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery for $339.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $500, this lawn mower package has spent much of the last few months circling around $374, not seeing any significant discounts since June and July. Today’s deal comes in as a much needed break, giving you 32% off the going rate to the third-lowest price that we have tracked. It even beats out Greenworks’ own website, where it is still at a higher price tag of $430.

Equipped with a 40V brushless motor alongside a 5.0Ah battery, this self-propelled lawn mower is able to run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its smart pace self-propelled system is able to smoothly adjust to your speed. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 3-in-1 design allowing you to mulch, side discharge, and rear-bag your grass clippings. Includes one battery and charger.

If you’re looking for a bundle deal, Amazon is also offering a 25% discount on the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and 16-inch String Trimmer Combo Kit for $599.99. Offering the same features as the above mower, the difference here is 4.0Ah battery that can power the device for up to 50 minutes, and coming with a 4A rapid charger. The string trimmer offers a 16-inch cutting path and features an automatic feed head that pushes the line further out as its being shortened for maximum efficiency.

And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on environmentally-friendly deals for power tools, electric vehicles, power stations, solar panels, and much more.

40V 21-inch cordless electric lawn mower features:

Greenworks 40V brushless mower provides up to 60 minutes run-time with fully charged 5Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique

Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

Dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower, saving you a trip to the garage

3-In-1 design allows you to mulch, rear bag, or side discharge your grass clippings. Use up to 70% less space in your garage with the vertical storage feature

7 position single lever height adjustment for quick and easy adjustments

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!