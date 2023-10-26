Holiday/Halloween Govee smart strip light sets from $10: Outdoor models, 50-ft. for $15, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
$30 off From $10

With Halloween quickly approaching and the holidays after that, the official Govee Amazon storefront is offering some notable deals on a wide range of white and multi-color smart strip light sets, for both indoors and out, from $10 Prime shipped. One standout, among the many, is the 32.8-foot run of Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi Outdoor LED Strip Lights at $49.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $75 and sometimes as much as $90 or more, this is the lowest price we can find anywhere. Today’s offer marks the first return to the Amazon all-time and a match of the fall Prime day price. The independent control chip in this set allows “individual segments to display multiple colors at the same time,” all controllable via the companion app our with your voice via Alexa and Google Assistant gear. The IP65 waterproof strip lights will splash your outdoor space with just about any color and pattern you might want, perfect for both Halloween, the upcoming holiday season, and the rest of the year (you’ll find the pro outdoor set that also supports more natural white lighting on sale as well – details below). Hit the jump for more Govee strip light deals. 

More Govee strip light deals:

While we are talking Govee and holiday lighting, be sure to scope out the brand’s newly-released Christmas set. Ready for both indoor and outdoor applications, this set works with both Alexa- and Google-ready smart home gear with all of the details waiting in our launch coverage right here

Govee WiFi Outdoor LED Strip Lights feature:

  • RGBIC Lighting Effects: Govee RGBIC outdoor led lights contain independent control chip, which allows individual segments to display multiple colors at the same time, bringing an excellent color experience for your Halloween decorations outdoor.
  • WiFi Voice Control: Govee outdoor lights support Alexa and Google Assistant intelligent control. Enjoy hands-free control of waterproof led light strips using our convenient voice control feature to adjust the colors or brightness at Halloween.
  • Smart App Control: Discover a library of convenient and exciting features for your holiday outdoor lights with Govee Home App. Adjust lighting effects and timer function with a simple tap. A beautiful addition to your Halloween decor outdoor.
  • IP65 Waterproof: Use provided cable ties, clamps and adhesive to fix the outdoor led rope lights on any dry and clean surface. Lights continue to work whether it’s mild splashes by the pool or the mist from your sprinklers (The adapter is not waterproof).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score the kids Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker ba...
Turn your MagSafe charger into a StandBy dock with elag...
Bring this solar-powered wireless backup camera to your...
Go wireless with official Meta Quest 2 and 3 Anker earb...
Save $200 on Shark’s AI Ultra voice-controlled ro...
SteelSeries intros new limited run Ghost Edition transl...
LG XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker rattles ribcages...
9to5Toys Daily: October 31, 2023 – M2 iPad Pro $199 o...
Load more...
Show More Comments