Govee Smart Christmas Lights debut in two outdoor-ready lengths with Alexa and Assistant support

Govee is now completing the Holy Trinity of smart Christmas lights. We’ve already seen Philips Hue and Nanoleaf get in on the festive action, and now Govee is decking the halls with its own set. These deliver a more affordable take on the decorative lights and are now shipping ahead of the holidays.

Govee is no stranger to smart lights that take a more festive approach, with tons of indoor and outdoor solutions for adding a pop of color during the winter months and the rest of the year alike. But now the company is out with its first string lights that are designed especially to wrap around a Christmas tree.

Available in two different lengths, each set of Govee Smart Christmas Lights arrive with the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Alexa and Google Assistant support is included to go alongside the app controls for automation and scheduling, too. Each set can display a mix of colors that support dynamic scenes with either a 66-foot length that includes 200 LEDs or a 33-foot length with 100 bulbs.

These are also rated for indoor and outdoor use, too. The lights have an IP65 water-resistance rating, which is also backed by resistance to negative 20-degree Celsius temperatures – that’s negative 4-degrees Fahrenheit for you Imperial users. There’s also a 20,000-hour lamp bead lifespan, so these lights can be left up year-round.

Both of the new Govee Smart Christmas Lights are now available for purchase. You can buy them on Amazon or direct from Govee. The 33-foot set sells for $59.99, while the longer 66-foot model clocks in at $89.99.

That more affordable price tag does mean that the new Govee offerings aren’t as compelling as the smart Christmas lights from Phillips Hue and Nanoleaf. Those two brands each offer one notable feature that Govee doesn’t, with HomeKit and Siri integration getting the axe on today’s new release. But otherwise, you’ll find that there’s a very similar design.

The new Festavia lights from Philips Hue are a second-generation of their festive lighting solution, arriving in new lengths and a water-resistant design that can deck the halls indoors and out. Then there’s the more recent addition to the club, with the new Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights. These are special because of the feature right in the name, relying on Matter support instead of the Zigbee connectivity found on the Hue set.

