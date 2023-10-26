Samsung’s 512GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards hits $29 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the 2023 Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards. First up, you’ll find the 128GB model down at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched back in April at $19 before dropping in the $14 range back in July. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low much like we are seeing on the 512GB variant at $34.99 $28.99 shipped. This one launched at $60, has more recently been bouncing between $35 and $40, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Both models deliver 180MB/s speeds and are now both undercutting the prices we are tracking on the brand new PRO Ultimate 200MB/s models that are fetching $19.50 and $49 respectively. Head below for more details.

After going hands-on with both the latest PRO Plus variants and the PRO Ultimate models mentioned above, we can confidently say that both are solid options. For folks who don’t need the fastest possible options in the lineup, the PRO Plus is still quite speedy all things considered and will save you a touch more. On the other hand, the faster PRO Ultimate lineup is still relatively affordable in the smaller capacities and will give you a bit better performance in the process.

Just keep in mind we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 256GB PRO Ultimate model with the USB card reader bundled in at $33 – the options mentioned up top here include the SD adapter instead of the reader.

You’ll also want to scope out the new Western Digital model we featured recently. The brand’s latest SanDisk Ultra release enters as the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card” and you can take a deeper dive right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device…Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room.

