Western Digital just unveiled the ‘world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card’ and more

Today, out of San Jose California, Western Digital is unveiling “a lineup of new solutions from its award-winning SanDisk brand” including a new high-capacity 1.5TB microSD. Its latest microSD release is joined by some purpose-built outdoor trail cam microSD cards alongside the “Hollywood-quality” SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card and a series of updated USB-C flash drive solutions. Head below for a closer look.

The ‘world’s fastest 1.5TB microSD card’

You’ll find the details on more of the new Western Digital releases below, but the one that really caught our eye was the high-capacity 1.5TB microSD card. The new 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card is described by the brand as the “world’s fastest 1.5TB high-capacity UHS-I microSD card.”

The world’s fastest 1.5TB microSD UHS-I card with transfer speeds up to 150MB/s read when paired with a SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader builds upon SanDisk’s strong and long-lasting legacy of innovation in storage.

If the 150MB/s speed here doesn’t seem all that fast to you, that’s because it’s not. Sort of. We have seen and featured loads of microSD cards that can reach speeds far faster than that, not unlike the Samsung PRO Plus lineup that launched at 180MB/s earlier this year and the PRO Ultimate variants that took it top a notch from there at 200MB/s – here’s our hands-on review.

The thing is, none of those lineups feature a 1.5TB card and frankly not very many other brands we can find do either. So while the 150MB/s isn’t the fastest out there, it is quite speedy for something with this kind of capacity.

Having said that, is the extra half TB valuable enough to spend the $150 to land one when you can score a 1TB model SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $100 that runs at 190MB/s? For some, and for some specific applications, it might be, but just something to keep in mind here.

The new SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is now available for purchase at Amazon for $150 shipped.

The rest of today’s new release are even more niche if you ask me, but some folks might be interested in the multi-connector flash drives in vibrant colors:

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C from under $11

All-metal 2-in-1 flash drive with reversible USB Type-C and Type-A connectors that is available in Gold (128GB-512GB) and Silver. Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.Available in up to 1TB, this drive features high-performance USB 3.2 Gen 1 for quick file transfers.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C from $10.50

Simple-to-use storage that works across USB Type-C and Type-A devices now with up to 400MB/s transfer speeds. Its dual-purpose swivel design helps to protect the connectors while on the go. This flash drive is available in 64GB-256GB in Absinthe Green, Lavender and Navagio Bay, and up to 1TB in Black.

