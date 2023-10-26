Swagcycle EB-5 folding e-bike hits 15 MPH for 15.5 miles at all-time low of $350 (Reg. $550)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle Electric Bike for $349.99 shipped. Down from $550, it spent all of summer sticking around $600, with only one previous discount coming in with the arrival of fall. Today’s deal is a 36% markdown off the going rate, coming in at the same amount as the current used price, beating out our previous mention by $10, and marking a new all-time low. Arriving pre-assembled, this e-bike offers both a full-powered throttle as well as a pedal assist option. It is able to reach a top speed of 15 MPH and using only the throttle, can last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Its height can be easily adjusted to switch from an adult rider to a smaller teen, and it features a foldable frame that allows for compact storage within vehicles, under desks, and other small places. Its an ideal option for weekend cruises around the neighborhood or even for very quick commutes.

Amazon is also offering a $120 discount on the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-7 Elite Folding Electric Bike for $579.99. Designed as a hybrid mix of a traditional bike with an electric power bike, the Swagcycle’s 350W motor in tandem with a swappable 36V lithium-ion battery pushes this e-bike up to 18.6 MPH for up to 15.5 miles on a single charge – and is able to recharge in just under 4 hours.

And be sure to check out Aventon’s Shift into Fall sale, which is taking up to $400 off ten select e-bike models, like the Abound Cargo e-bike. Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor, it can reach top speeds of 20 MPH, and its 720Wh integrated battery gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge.

Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle Electric Bike features:

14 inch wheels; a pair of air-filled rubber tires with quick-disconnect power lines ensure better traction and easy tire maintenance. Terrain Type-Flat Terrain

15.5 mile range; ride your hybrid bike on full throttle to cruise up to 15.5 miles on a single charge by toggling between power assist and pedaling

The EB-5’s foldable bike frame can accommodate riders up to 264 pounds and folds three times so it fits inside compact vehicles, under desks, on subways and in other small spaces. Charging Time – 4-5 hrs

