This compact Sun Joe electric pressure washer offers 1,600 PSI for new all-time low of $80

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $79.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $139, this pressure washer has seen gradual discounts with the end of summer, with the lowest previous one dropping costs down to $116. Today’s deal is a 42% markdown off the going rate, and marks a new all-time low. This compact pressure washer’s 11A motor is able to provide up to 1,600 PSI of spray power, making it ideal for use on your homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, and even decks, driveways, and patios. It comes with a quick-connect 15-degree nozzle, a turbo nozzle, as well as an onboard 15 fluid-ounce foam cannon to cover more stubborn cleaning jobs. It also features Sun Joe’s total stop system that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and money while prolonging its motor’s life.

Amazon is also currently offering the Sun Joe SPX1501 13A Electric Pressure Washer for $107. Equipped with a 13-amp, 1,800 PSI punch, it features an adjustable spray nozzle that allows you to cover multiple tasks – from pinpoint jet to fan spray (0º to 45º) – with a simple twist. It’s also designed with Sun Joe’s total stop system like the model above.

And if you’re still looking for a stronger pressure washer, check out our past coverage of the Sun Joe SPX3000-XT1 XTREAM Electric Pressure Washer, a 13A device that provides up to 2,200 PSI, 1.65 GPM flow rate, with various quick-connect nozzles and an onboard 33.8 fluid-ounce foam cannon.

Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer features:

[FIGHT DIRTY]: Ideal for use on homes, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios and more

[POWERFUL]; 11-amp motor

[QUICK-CONNECT NOZZLE]: (15°) To tackle various cleaning jobs

[TURBO NOZZLE]: To destroy dirt, grease, and grime on contact

[SPRAY WAND WITH TRIGGER GUN]: Easily controls water pressure

