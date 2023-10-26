tomtoc’s water-repellent tech organizer with keyring strap and microSD case drops to $29.50

Just after going hands-on with the new Aer Pro Kit tech organizer, we are now tracking a solid deal on a more affordable option from tomtoc. Coming directly from the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can scoop up its Organizer Accessory Tech Pouch for $29.75 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Listed with a regular price of $35, it can sometimes go for closer to $37. This one launched on Amazon in late December 2022 at $40 and is now within a couple bucks of the all-time low. You’ll find more affordable tomtoc organizer pouches out there, but this one has some interesting features and add-ons. Head below for the details.

This zippered, water-repellent tech accessory organizer (made of “eco-friendly polyester fabric”) is a solid option for at-home or on-the-go with a total of 13 storage pockets, neatly separated and organized throughout. You’ll find elastic non-slip accessory loops for cables, Apple Pencil, pens, and more as well as a removable panel that neatly stows up to six microSD/SD cards (and things of that nature). On top of that, there’s an attached strap with a small carabiner clip for your keys or AirTag.

A more affordable option comes by way of this tomtoc Portable Tech Storage Case that starts at $15 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have all the extra bonus items and as much organizational separation inside, but it is nearly half the price as well.

For something you can sling over your shoulder, our roundup of the best EDC packs, belt bags, and mini carriers is where you need to be. And you’ll want to check out the brand new water-resistant Tokyo Folio iPad mini case as well.

tomtoc Organizer Accessory Tech Pouch features:

A well-thought-out Tech Pouch: No matter your daily commute or an extended vacation, you may travel with a lot of electronic accessories, tomtoc tech organizer has a good structure and smart storage that will offer you unrivaled organization and ease of access, saving you from your own mess; Dimensions: 10.24″ x 5.91″ x 3.94″, Volum: 2.4L

Smart Storage Design: This tech pouch has a total of 13 pockets to store cables, everyday gear, or travel essentials, keeping your items neatly organized and easy to find. Several elastic non-slip accessory loops keep items like pens, knives, and batteries always within reach. A removable panel with some card slots for SD cards, USB dongles, etc

Built For Portability: Thanks to the EVA foam set within the bag, it provides structure and helps the bag stand up nicely or a desk, packed or empty. And gives your tech gear great protection from knocks and bumps. The compact design enables you to carry it in your backpack or travel luggage for easy portability. A top and side handles offer more convenience on the go

