Best EDC sling packs, belt bags, and mini carriers for your tech essentials and more

It’s time to take a look at the best EDC sling packs, belt bags, and small carriers. I have been carrying a sling bag, or something like it, for years, and after having a chance to put a number of both previous and new releases to the test across 2023, it seemed a fitting time to weigh in. Whether it’s for day trips, traveling abroad, or just daily commutes to work, these small carriers can be an invaluable part of your kit when you don’t need something larger like a backpack or messenger bag. Just large enough to carry your most important essentials, but small enough to stay mostly out of the way, head below for a look at the best EDC sling bags, belt bags, and more.

Best EDC Sling Packs and Belt Bags

Yes, there is a distinction between a sling pack and a belt bag, but for me it’s not an overly important one. I just need something to put chargers, keys, smartphones, glasses, and other small essentials in to remain hands-free and light of pocket – I hate having loads of stuff in my pocket no matter what I’m wearing and a nice over the shoulder or small crossbody carrier is a great solution. So without further ado, here are some of my favorite EDC sling packs and belt bags.

Aer Day Sling 3

The Aer Day Sling 3, as you might know from our previous hands-on review, has quickly become one of my go-to sling packs, one of the more versatile options you’ll find here, and an easy pick for to sit amongst the best EDC sling packs out there.

This one somehow provides more space than it would appear from the outside – it is large enough for my entire collection of EDC but small enough to remain lightweight and compact. There are three individual compartments here with the main section being broken down again by way of an interior zippered pocket as well as four individual slips to organize charging gear and smaller accessories. The hidden back pocket that rests up against your chest or back when in use is always a particularly nice touch for safely stowing wallets and other valuable away from pickpockets, and the Aer Day Sling 3 has one of the better examples of this I have tested out.

It also looks cleaner from the outside than the number of clips, loops, and straps that expand the feature set would suggest – there are several connection points for clipping carabiners on to carry a water bottle or other temporary items you might have otherwise had to carry in your hands. High quality zippers and built-in carabiner clip that extends from the front pocket to securely affix your keys are more of the highlights here.

Aer Day Sling 3 $79

Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L (V2)

We would be remiss not to mention something for the photographers or those carrying some larger gear around and Peak Design immediately comes to mind. Not only did it just expand its lineup of sling-style carriers with the new 100% carbon neutral FIELD POUCH V2 but its EVERYDAY SLING is also another solid option. Both options are made of weatherproof 100% recycled 400D nylon canvas shells to keep your precious electronics safe in an environmentally-responsible way, come in a few different color options, and divide the main compartment up into a series of pockets for extra organization. One highlight of the EVERYDAY SLING is the three size options – we don’t always see this kind of thing on sling packs and belt, but this is a great way to ensure you’re getting a carrier that will meet your needs without being overly cumbersome.

Both of the Peak Design sling pack options are great for photographers, but the new FIELD POUCH V2 comes with a few extra bonuses on this front. Firstly, there are two attachment points for the brand’s Capture Clip, allowing you to connect your shooter to the outside of the bag for quick access when needed. It also includes an adjustable, stowable Cord Hook strap for shoulder or sling style carry as well as integrated belt loops for waist carry that works with your every day standard belt and specialized photo belts.

Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L (V2) $90

Bellroy Sling Mini

Bellroy is another brand with an environmentally-conscious build ethos in play and one you’ll see on a number of best sling packs lists for a good reason. Its Sling Mini comes in two flavors; a water-resistant woven fabric made from recycled materials with eco-tanned leather or its MIRUM plant-based leather alternative made from natural rubber, soy beans, and biomass charcoal we detailed in our coverage of its Slim Sleeve wallet.

Available in a range of different colors, the Sling Mini also features a series of organizational interior compartments and pockets – 2 mesh slip pockets in the front compartment, and you’ll find a soft-lined sunglasses pouch that I very much appreciate (not enough of these slings feature a plushy pocket for things like this). This one also features a built-in key clip, but it doesn’t extend out of the bag on a strap quite as far as the Aer model above.

Another nice touch here is the thinner, more dainty strap that makes for a fashionable choice and can sometimes be more comfortable around the shoulder, a sentiment carried over to the padded paneling on the back side for comfort – even the non-padded slings seem to be just as comfortable to me, but once you have stuffed them full, expanding the form-factor to the max, it can really make a difference.

Bellroy Sling Mini from $79

Terra Thread Gaia Sling Bag

This might not be one many folks have heard about – I hadn’t until I spotted a friend with one and got one for myself. It delivers a soft and more relaxed vibe with a bit of extra space than other models on this list. Made with sustainable materials, it presents a sort of soft canvas build with copper-tone hardware, light branding and, unlike some of the crossover belt bag vibes on some of the models here today, lands across your shoulders with a more truly sling-style form-factor.

I like this one when I need more carry space, running light errands, or longer day trips – it is large enough for a bottle of wine and a collection of smaller EDC mainstays, a quick haul from the pharmacy, or an entire day and into the evening’s worth of kit. It’s not as rugged and high-tech – you won’t find the all of the clips and loops, hidden theft-proof pockets, or magnetic clasps, but that’s also what I like about it. It’s soft relaxed and casual with a slightly more bohemian fashion sense that works nicely when you need some extra space without feeling like you have a giant messenger bag. It’s also quite affordable.

Terra Thread Gaia Sling Bag $25

Honorable mentions – Best EDC Sling Packs and Belt Bags

Harber London Leather Sling Pack $247

Herschel Seventeen Waist Pack $25+

Incase DSLR Sling Pack from $55

tomtoc Compact EDC Sling Bag from $40

Patagonia Atom Sling 8L from $87

