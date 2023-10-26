Wacom’s Cintiq 16 drawing tablet sees $230 discount to $570, plus Cintiq Pro 24 at $250 off

Amazon is now offering the Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet for $570.08 shipped. Normally selling for $800, this is now the second-best price to date at $230 off. It’s an extra $30 below our previous mention from back in August, and only the third discount of the year period – making for quite a rare chance to save on one of the most popular Mac drawing companions out there. This also comes within $39 of the all-time low. The Cintiq 16 steps up to deliver an even more professional feature set than the iPad Pro you might be using now, and does so at an even better price tag. Head below for more.

The Wacom Cintiq 16 sports a 15.6-inch 1080p display that comes backed by 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity thanks to the included Wacom Pro Pen 2. There’s an anti-glare coating on the display itself to help get an even more precise look at what you’re drawing, with a single 3-in-1 cable handling the display connection to your actual machine. It’s compatible with Macs and PCs alike, too

Delivering an even more capable drawing experience, the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 steps up with a 4K panel and some other notable features. It has the same Pro Pen 2 that offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, just with a far more accurate screen. Sure, the Cintiq 16 above is nothing to sneeze at, but the 23.6-inch touchscreen used for this model packs a 4K resolution with 99% Adobe RGB coverage. It’s also seeing a $250 discount right now, as Amazon marks down the Cintiq Pro 24 to $2,449.95. That’s the best price of the year and only the third markdown in 2023, while also beating our previous mention by an extra $50.

Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet features: 

Optimized feature set for creative starters provides HD clarity and ergonomic design that allows you to take your creative ideas and illustrations to the next level. Wacom Pro Pen 2 features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt response and virtually lag-free tracking. Two customizable switches allow for easy access to shortcuts. Our Cintiq displays have LCD display with HD resolution and showcase uniform brightness, high resolution and true to life color quality. The relaxed parralax gives you full control and combined with the super responsive Wacom Pro Pen 2, makes creating feel as natural as drawing on paper

