Apple Watch Series 9 45mm falls to new all-time low at Amazon of $390 (Reg. $429)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple Watch Series 9. Right now, the new 45mm GPS model is down to $389.99 shipped, dropping from its usual $429 price tag in the process. That’s $39 off, and marking the only real price cut on the standard aluminum model so far outside of $9 off mentions at launch. This is the best discount we have seen since the new wearable launched in September and is only the second chance to save. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Included in the box alongside your new Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the Starlight Sport Loops. If you’re looking to switch up the stylings, we happen to be tracking a series of discounts on official Apple Watch bands from earlier in the week. Still live and now starting from $40, you’ll be able to save on a range of different designs for both 45mm wearables like the one on sale above to the smaller 41mm counterpart – all of which normally retail at $49.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!