JBL’s Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker returns to Amazon all-time low of $120

Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.95 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $180, this speaker has seen eight previous discounts this year, with the best of them dropping the cost down to $130 on Amazon, with a few dropping as low as $110 on other sites. Today’s deal is a 33% markdown off the going rate, coming in $10 under our previous mention, $1 above the current used price, and marking a return to the Amazon all-time low set back in November 2022.

Equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual-JBL-bass radiators, this portable speaker offers you compact but robust audio for wherever you go. Its long-lasting battery gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in power bank that lets you charge while keeping the party going. With its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can carry this speaker along no matter the weather. It also sports a PartyBoost feature that lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link even more speakers for a truly all-encompassing audio experience.

If you’re looking to customize your carrying options for the above speaker, Amazon is also offering the co2CREA Hard Travel Case for $23, a shockproof, dustproof, and water resistant EVA shell case. You can also receive an extra 10% in savings while buying this case alongside one of the co2CREA Silicone Travel Cases that start from $16, which are more like hollow silicone skins with a carrying strap more than an all-encompassing case.

And if you’re looking for a larger, more party-focused speaker, check out our recent coverage of the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It boasts a 12-hour battery life from a single charge and features an IPX4 waterproof rating to protect its internal electronics and external light show action from the elements, spills, and splashes around the pool next summer.

JBL Charge 5 features:

JBL Pro Sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators

Long lasting battery delivers up to 20 hours of playtime

Take the Charge with you anywhere due to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for really incredible sound

Built-in powerbank lets you charge your devices without taking a break

