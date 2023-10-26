JBL’s PartyBox 110 party speaker pumps up the jams and undercuts Amazon low at $285 (Reg. $400)

Woot is now offering the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $284.95 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $400 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s nearly 30% price drop is the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $15 under our previous Amazon low mention and within $5 of the best we have tracked this year. Packing in a 160W sound system, this speaker is both portable and ready to rock a party out just about anywhere. It boasts a 12-hour battery life from a single charge and features an IPX4 waterproof rating to protect its internal electronics and external light show action from the elements, spills, and splashes around the pool next summer. The companion app allows you to tweak audio settings and the lighting as well. Head below for more.

For something more modest and even more more portable check out our hands-on review of Anker’s new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker and the brand’s new portable Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res speaker. The latter of which debuted for the first time this morning with a notable launch deal in tow knocking its regularly $170 price tag down to $130 shipped for a limited time. Check it out right here.

However, if the JBL PartyBox 110 still isn’t big and powerful enough for your jams, check out the ongoing deal on the 2023 model LG XBOOM RNC9 model instead. Currently matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release, you can save a solid $100 on this model right now with all of the details waiting for you in our previous deal coverage.

JBL PartyBox 110 speaker features:

Bring a whole new dimension to any party with the unique dynamic LED lightrings, synced to the powerful sound and deep bass of the PartyBox 110. Take the PartyBox wherever you go with the splashproof design and plug in a guitar and mic for the ultimate immersive experience. With Bass Boost and loud, powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, your friends won’t just hear the music, they’ll feel it as 12 hours of playtime keeps the party rocking all day or night. Use the PartyBox app for total control as you stream your tunes wirelessly.

