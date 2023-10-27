Best Buy launches early member-only Black Friday sale: Save on Apple, Google, more

Best Buy today is getting in on Black Friday a bit earlier than other retailers by launching a new weekend-only event with some of the best discounts we have ever seen. With a series of new all-time lows on the latest from Apple, Google, DJI, Microsoft, and tons of other popular brands, there is a reason why the savings are this good. Best Buy’s latest event is available exclusively to its members, heralding what we’ll see from the rest of the holiday shopping season. Head below for more for a full rundown on the Best Buy early Black Friday sale.

Just as Amazon has been locking some of its best discounts behind a Prime membership, Best Buy is now following speed with its own member-only sale. The event will be live through Sunday, giving you all weekend to figure out if it’s worth signing up for one of the paid My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total memberships.

Our definitive answer is yes though, with a batch of discounts that are easily the best we’ve seen to date. Many of the offers also bring enough savings to pay for the membership now, while covering you for the rest of the deals come Black Friday proper.

Highlights from the early Best Buy Black Friday sale:

Alongside all of the cash discounts for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total subscribers, the retailer also has another promotion live through the end of the month to entice shoppers. Members to either two of those programs will be able to get a free $50 promotional credit when they spend $500 or more in October. A lot of the discounts we highlighted above would instantly qualify you to get that free Best Buy certificate, as well as everything else in the sale right here.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

More on member-only deals at Best Buy:

When you become a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you’ll increase your chances of getting those popular items you really want. During limited time events, you’ll have exclusive access to hard-to-find products that tend to sell out quickly. Be sure to check back often for updates about upcoming events.

