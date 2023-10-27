Save $150 on the Hover-1 Pro Boss foldable electric scooter that offers 24 mile range for $650

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Down from its $800 price tag, we have only tracked five previous discounts for this scooter in 2023. Today’s deal is $150 markdown off the going rate, and beats out Hover-1’s own website by the same amount, landing as a return to the second-lowest price we have seen. Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery, this scooter is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a 24 mile range on a single charge. It features a premium LED display to indicate your speed, mode, battery level, and miles travelled, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings. Its foldable design ensures storage convenience at home or at your next destination.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is currently offering the Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter for $337.11 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. With its 500W brushless motor and a 10Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to hit top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 24 miles on a single charge. It features a full LCD display that offers your current speed, battery levels, an odometer, trip mileage – all easy to see with its bright LCD backlights.

Segway’s F Series Electric Kickscooters are also currently seeing discounts, like the F25, which is an ideal starter scooter with a 300W motor that propels the scooter up to 15.5 MPH for up to 12.4 miles on a single charge, and can handle slopes with a max incline of 12%. You can also learn about the F30 model, as well as the biggest and baddest Segway SuperScooter GT2P by reading through our recent coverage.

Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter features:

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AND RIDE QUALITY – With 500 watts of power, Boss can reach an exciting max speed of 20 mph and scale an incline up to 15 degrees. The dual front shocks and rear spring suspension system provide an extra smooth riding experience.

PREMIUM LED DISPLAY – The beautiful and bright display indicates the Boss’s current speed, speed mode, battery level, miles traveled, and more.

APP ENABLED – Track your ride, pinpoint your location, or adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 24 miles of riding. It fully charges in only 5-6 hours.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Boss easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your next destination.

SAFE AND RELIABLE – Boss is UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe by a third-party organization. Ride with peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!