Segway Ninebot’s F25 electric kickscooter now $310 off MSRP for new all-time low of $260

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F25 Electric Kick Scooter for $259.99 shipped. Down from $400, after already dropping from its regular $570 price tag, the end of summer brought with it lower costs, with the last four discounts dropping it down to $300 at the lowest. Today’s deal takes it even further, falling lower than ever before to a new all-time low, and even coming in $64 under the current going used rate. All-in-all, this is a 54% markdown off the MSRP, ultimately giving you $310 in savings.

It sports a 300W motor that propels the scooter up to 15.5 MPH for up to 12.4 miles on a single charge, and can handle slopes with a max incline of 12%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use, and takes only about 3.5 hours to fully recharge. Head below to learn more.

While the above model is an excellent starter scooter, many customers may find the Segway Ninebot F30 a more practical purchase for $329.95 on Amazon. It offers all the same features and design functions as the above model with one major difference: a 350W motor that delivers an 18.6 mileage on a single charge – thats an extra 6.2 miles for just $70.

And if you’re a veteran rider, have longer commuting distances, or just want the most powerful design Segway has to offer, be sure to check out our past coverage of the Segway SuperScooter GT2P. This SuperScooter comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery, this scooter boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles.

Segway Ninebot F25 electric kickscooter features:

Comfortable, Smooth, and Safe Ride: Equipped with a front-wheel mechanical drum brake and a regenerative electric rear brake, the dual brake system ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

Improved Riding Experience: The 10-inch tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain. With the powerful brushless direct current motor, F Series delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

Extraordinary Functionality: The Smart Battery Management System ensures battery safety and to notify you of any battery alerts when needed. With the Quick Folding System, the F25 can be easily folded in 1 second to store in the trunk.

Quality Assurance: In three riding modes, the Ninebot F25 is equipped with a preset speed limit of 9.3 mph Eco, 15.5 mph Standard, and 15.5 mph Sport. One year or 180-day for different parts, please contact us if you have any questions.

