Save up to $110 on Razer’s Nari Ultimate wireless 7.1-ch gaming headset for $90

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped, after clipping on-page coupon. Already down from its $200 price tag, this headset has seen various discounts over the year in small increments up to $30, slowly bringing costs further and further down. Today’s deal amounts to a 55% markdown off the going rate, coming in $10 above the all-time low, and landing as the second-lowest price of 2023.

With the addition of this headset to your battlestation, you’ll find yourself diving deeper into your gameplay for a new level of immersive experience. With its Hypersense Haptic Feedback technology, you’ll receive “industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy.” It comes with 7.1-channel THX Spatial surround sound that will keep you aware of your opponent’s locations with every bang, boom, step, and whisper. You’ll enjoy 2.4GHz wireless audio with a range of up to 40 feet, or through the 3.5mm audio jack – and it even works with consoles, PCs, or mobile devices. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset for $53, equipped with high fidelity drivers that can be customized for your ideal sound experience with a pro-grade parametric EQ. Its 360 degree spatial audio adds more depth to your gaming world, while its bidirectional noise cancelling microphone is able to silence unwanted background noise by up to 25dB on any platform.

If you are looking for a gaming headset with plenty of personality along with high-quality features, check out the Razer Quartz Pink Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset. Equipped with a THX 7.1-channel surround sound, you’ll dive deeper into immersive gameplay with its “beyond standard” spatial audio, while the stream-responsive RGB lighting on the kitty ears and razer logo is able to interact with audience emoticons and alerts via the Razer Streamer Companion app.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Lightweight & Auto-Adjusting Headband for Extended Gaming Sessions: The Nari Ultimate adapts to the shape of the user’s head for convenient comfort

Retractable Mic with Audio Adjustment: Tune game/chat balance for the perfect mix of game audio and team communication; also includes a volume adjustment wheel and mic mute button directly on the headset

Soft Cloth Cushions with Cooling Gel: Reduces heat build-up while providing comfort and sound isolation for hours of comfort

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Includes 16.8 million color combinations

