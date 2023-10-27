Sonos offers rare discounts on smart speaker bundles: Arc, Sub, Era series, more from $566

This weekend only, Sonos has a rare sale across a collection of its home theater bundles. Offering some of the very first chances to save on its new Era speakers, the packages take up to 20% off one of the best (and certainly our favorite) speaker systems on the market. Shipping is free across the board. These are all the best prices of the year, if not marking new all-time lows outright. We break down the full assortment of bundles below, including Sonos Arc, Sub and Sub mini, Era satellite speakers, and other AirPlay 2 speakers.

Sonos home theater bundles include:

The savings today are only live through the end of the weekend on Sunday, October 29. We rarely ever see Sonos offers to begin with, let alone on some of the brand’s latest releases. You can check out all of the discounts right here.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

