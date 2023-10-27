Travel without smartphone roaming charges with this top-rated eSim at $19 (Reg. $50)

Using your phone abroad can run the risk of eye-watering data roaming charges without you even realizing – with some Americans reporting racking up thousands of dollars of unexpected fees on vacation. But, a trusty international eSim card means you can use your phone without worry – and right now, you can score this aloSim Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan, usually $50, is on sale for just $18.97.

That means you’ll get $50 of credit to use as you like, with your usual phone, for just $24.99 – and because it’s an eSim, you won’t have to deal with physical SIM cards, either. Simply activate the digital Sim card on your compatible device before you travel, and when you arrive, use your credit to activate the package which suits you to start using your data easily, and without any extra charge worries. The package will last for the length of time stated at purchase (you might choose a 7-day package, for example), and then it’ll run through to the end of that time – at which point you can choose a new one, or save the eSIM and use it next time you travel, as it’ll stay on your phone until you need it next time.

Wherever you’re traveling, you’ll likely be covered, since aloSim boasts networks in over 170 countries around the world. It also comes extremely highly recommended by other travelers, with 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Travel without roaming charges with this aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan: Pay $25 for $50 Credit, on sale now with 50% off, for $24.99 (Reg. $50).

