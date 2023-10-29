New low drops Samsung’s iMac-inspired M8 AirPlay 2 smart monitor to $400 (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 32-inch M80C AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $399.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is a new all-time low that drops from the usual $700 price tag. It’s still one of the first overall discounts, and arrives at $55 under our previous mention from earlier in the month. We notably didn’t see a discount go live in last week’s fall Prime Day event, and so now Amazon is dishing out the kind of best prices we’d expect from the holiday season. Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the previous model, there’s still the sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, housing a 32-inch 4K panel in the process. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. New this time around though is HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

While the discount isn’t as enticing as the 32-inch model on sale above, you can save on the 27-inch M80C Smart Monitor right now. The price won’t make sense for most, given that it’s selling for $549.99 – more than it’s larger counterpart – but anyone who needs a smaller monitor for their workstation can save. It’s $100 off and matching the all-time low as one of the first discounts.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

