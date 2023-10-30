ALLPOWERS’ R2500 portable power station includes 200W solar panel for $1,259 ($400 off)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R2500 Portable Power Station with SF200 Flexible Solar Panel for $1,259 shipped, after clipping on-page $400 off coupon. Down from its MSRP of $1,659, we’ve seen only two official discounts for this power station since its release only a few months ago, not including the two-day special fall Prime Day event. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate, and gives you extra savings with the inclusion of the 200W solar panel as the power station alone is currently discounted at $1,299. It even beats out its fall Prime Day discount which included a 200W solar panel as well, coming in $40 under and marking a new all-time low for this particular bundle.

With a 2,016Wh capacity and an output of 2,500W (peaking at 4,000W), this power station possesses four AC outlets, a 30A RV outlet, two PD 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two DC ports, and a car socket. It can be fully charged in just 1.3 hours with a wall outlet, and 2 hours with a 1,000W solar input, for regular use of up to 10 years with the choice of three distinct charging modes: fast, standard, and silent.

For $140 more, you can upgrade your bundle to replace the 200W SF200 Solar Panel for a 400W SP037 Solar panel that will charge the power station much faster. You’ll also find the option to grab the power station with a 600W Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $1,599 shipped. Just remember that no matter which deal you plan to purchase, clip the on-page coupons to receive the absolute best prices.

And be sure to also check out our in-depth launch coverage of the recently released Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000 Power Station, which offers up to 20,000Wh of expandable capacity with the ability to integrate fully into your home circuits, RV, or van to provide automatic electric switching if the power goes out. It currently sells for $3,999.95 on Goal Zero’s website.

R2500 Portable Power Station features:

This ALLPOWERS R2500 power station has 2016Wh LiFePO4 battery. The maximum battery capacity is higher than 80% after 3500 cycles of charging and 50% after 6500 cycles. Therefore R2500 lifespan is more than 10 years. Eco mode can shut down R2500 at a fixed time. The R2500 power station features advanced BMS protection that monitors voltage, current and temperature to ensure the safety of the R2500 in all circumstances. Comes with smart control function easily realized by connecting to ALLPOWERS APP through WIFI/ Bluetooth Power Monitoring/Function Setting/Remote Control/System Upgrade. R2500 is equipped with less than 15ms UPS to ensure the safe operation of CPAP, fish tank, refrigerator or computer when sudden power failure.

