Amazon clearances out Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 cases to new lows from $31 (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Apple’s just-released FineWoven iPhone 15 cases. These new covers enter to replace leather in the official lineup, and now start from $30.93 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Each style is down from the usual $59 price tag and marking the best discounts we have seen so far – although these are only the second price cuts since launching last month. We take a hands-on look at the whole experience over at 9to5Mac, but if there has ever been a time to try out the new material for yourself – it’s now.

Apple’s new FineWoven cases wrap your iPhone 15 in an entirely new finish meant to replace leather. The new microtwill material is made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials, and has a soft touch finish to it that comes in different colors. There’s MagSafe support as you’d expect, as well.

Today’s discount applies to two different styles. Both of these are at new all-time lows as only the second chances to save since launch.

If you’d rather go with one of the more tried and true covers in Apple’s official roster of cases, the new Silicone styles for iPhone 15 are also on sale. Offering much of the same new all-time low statuses, you’ll be able to save on a various styles for not just the standard iPhone 15, but also the 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max handsets starting at $25.

More on the Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases:

Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. The FineWoven material was also designed with the earth in mind — made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reducing carbon emissions compared with leather. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

