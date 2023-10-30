LG’s latest OLED evo G3 4K smart TVs up to $1,500 off with as much as $500 Visa gift cards

BuyDig is back again today with massive savings on the 2023 model LG G3 OLED TVs alongside a host of included Visa gift cards you can use on just about anything. First up, we have the LG OLED evo G3 65-inch Smart TV on sale for $2,296.99 shipped with a $200 gift card attached. Regularly $3,000 at Best Buy, this is matching the current Amazon all-time low but you won’t get the gift card there. Today’s deal delivers up to $903 in savings for the lowest we have tracked yet. You’re looking at the latest LG OLED evo G3 display, complete with a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma as well as G-SYNC (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync) and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) for buttery smooth gaming. It also support Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming tech and carries four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside three USB ports, built-in Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Head below for deals on the larger sizes.

More LG OLED evo G3 4K smart TV deals:

55-inch LG OLED evo G3 $1,897 (Reg. $2,400+) Plus $150 Visa gift card

(Reg. $2,400+) 77-inch LG OLED evo G3 $3,497 (Reg. $4,497) Plus $350 Visa gift card

(Reg. $4,497) 83-inch LG OLED evo G3 $4,996 (Reg. $6,497) Plus $500 Visa gift card

(Reg. $6,497)

If you prefer to take the PS5-enhanced Sony route, this morning also saw some new lows and returning discounts on the Sony X90L 120Hz 4K Smart Google TV models starting from $998 shipped. Check those deals out right here and then head over to our home theater deal hub for offers on additional displays and sound systems.

LG OLED evo G3 4K smart TV features:

The LG OLED evo G-series comes loaded with the α9 AI Processor Gen 6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for even better picture and performance. Brightness Booster Max adjusts the picture for up to 70% brighter images¹ so you can see rich, vibrant colors and incredible contrast, even in well-lit rooms. AI tech and deep learning sense what you’re watching and select the best picture and sound settings for an immersive viewing experience.

