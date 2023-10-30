Sony 75-inch X90L 120Hz 4K Smart Google TV now at $1,498 Amazon low (Up to $700 off)

Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on the 2023 model Sony X90L Series BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Smart Google TVs starting from $998 shipped. With some sizes now returning to Amazon’s best prices, we are also tracking a new all-time low on a larger option. One standout here is the 75-inch model at $1,498 shipped. This model launched at $2,200 earlier this year and now carries a regular price closer to $2,000 at most retailers. This is over $700 off the MSRP, a new Amazon all-time low, and $100 below our previous mention. Alongside being a solid option for film and television, this one also packs in exclusive PS5 enhancements including “auto HDR Tone Mapping [that] automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes.” That’s on top of a 120Hz panel with HDR 10, Apple’s AirPlay 2, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and direct access to your streaming services via the Google TV ecosystem. Head below for deals on the other sizes. 

Just be sure to also check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the more affordable Hisense U6 lineup from under $400 shipped as well as this deal on a previous-generation Sony PS5-enhanced 85-inch VRR Smart Google TV with AirPlay at the $1,398 Amazon low. 

See a vivid, crisp picture while you watch and game, all enhanced by Full Array LED and powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. XR Contrast Booster precisely controls zones of LEDs expanding the contrast range for deep, detailed blacks and increased peak brightness. Sony TVs deliver a thrilling gaming experience with support for 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1. With 4K/120 you get up to 120fps in 4K resolution on compatible games.

