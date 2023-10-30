This Ninja coffee maker does single-serve, cold brew, and on-demand hot water at $150 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro System for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 30% or $70 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and comes in to deliver the best price we have tracked there all year. You’re looking at another one of Ninja’s versatile brewing solutions, supporting both your favorite ground beans as well as single-serve K-Cup pods and a 12-cup carafe full. Joining a series of brew styles including Classic, Rich, and Specialty, it also has an over ice option for all of your cold brew needs next spring and summer as well as a separate hot water dispenser for instant soups and teas – your choice of various cup sizes and full or half-carafe jobs are also at the ready. More details below.

If you can make do without some of the bells and whistles on the model above and are purely focused on single-serve action, the ongoing price drop on Ninja’s new Pods and Grounds coffee maker is where it’s at. Over the weekend this model fell back to its best price on Amazon at $80 shipped, or $50 below the regular $130 price tag. Scope out all of the details on this model while the price is still right as part of our previous deal coverage.

And while we are talking Ninja, this morning brought with it a new Amazon all-time low on one of its latest Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer models. The regularly $180 FlexBasket delivers both dual and single air frying with a solid $80 price drop now at the ready. Check out the details right here and swing by our home goods hub for more price drops.

Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro System features:

Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes…Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. Reservoir has a separate hot water dispenser from the coffee dispenser. With 2 temperature settings (Hot and Boil), you can make instant soups, oatmeal, or hot cocoa.

