Ninja’s latest Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer hits $100 Amazon low ($80 off)

Joining this past weekend’s price drop on its Pods and Grounds coffee maker, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the new Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer. Regularly $180, you can now land this model down at $99.99 shipped. This is $80 off the going rate, $50 below the previous deal, and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is also $20 below the fall Prime Day discount to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. As the name suggests, this model outfits your kitchen countertop with a pair of 3.5-quart air frying baskets backed by Ninja’s DualZone tech that can cook two dishes in two different ways while ensuring they are both done at the same time. However, it also features a flexible system that can see the middle divider removed when needed to provide a larger 7-quart single-basket air frying experience alongside six cooking functions: air fry, air broil, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate. Head below for more details.

If a more traditional air fryer will do the trick for your needs, check out the popular GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 8-in-1 model. This one provides a 5.8-quart capacity, is one of the more popular options on Amazon, and sells for $64 shipped right now. Just don’t expect to get the dual basket setup or the Ninja smart finish tech.

As we mentioned above, over the weekend we spotted a great deal on Ninja’s new Pods and Grounds coffee. This relatively recently release has now returned to its Amazon all-time low pricing at $80 shipped, which is a solid $50 off the regular $130 price tag. The compact brewer can handle both coffee pods and your favorite ground beans with all of the details waiting for you right here. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer features:

Use the divider to cook with two 3.5 qt baskets for foods that require different cooking times or temps or remove it to have 1 MegaZone for full 7 qt capacity. Unlocks the ability to cook larger proteins and meals that feed your whole family all in one basket. Eliminate back-to-back cooking. Cook 2 foods 2 ways with Smart Finish or sync settings across both zones with Match Cook for full 7 qt capacity. This 7 qt large air fryer is perfect for families or entertaining. Fit up to 2 lbs of air fried ingredients in each 3.5 QT basket or cook a 4-lb pork roast and veggies in the 7 qt MegaZone.

