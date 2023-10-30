Save $140 on Segway’s Ninebot Zing C9 eKickScooter for kids at new all-time low of $130

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Zing C9 eKickScooter for kids for $129.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $270, costs for this eKickScooter has been steadily rising over the course of the year, with Segway’s own website still listing it at its normal MSRP, with the next lowest price being found at Walmart for $198. Today’s deal amounts to 52% off the going rate, and lands as a new all-time low. Equipped with an upgraded 180W motor, this eKickScooter can reach a top speed of 11.2 MPH and travel up to 6.2 miles on a single charge making it an ideal starter scooter for kids and teens. Safety is taken into extra account thanks to its carefully optimized algorithm which only starts the motor after registering a 1.9 MPH speed from self-propulsion, avoiding any potential accidents cause by an unexpected touch of the throttle. Head below to read more.

Another starter option that offers a bit more power for the older kids and teens is the Segway Ninebot F25 Electric KickScooter, currently on Amazon for $260. It sports a 300W motor that propels the scooter up to 15.5 MPH for up to 12.4 miles on a single charge, and features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. You can also find the F30 model on Amazon for $70 more, which offers the same features and functions as the F25, with the exception of an increased travel range of 18.6 miles on a single charge.

And if your kids are older teens or veteran riders, be sure to check out our past coverage of the Segway SuperScooter GT2P. This SuperScooter comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery, this scooter boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles.

Segway Ninebot Zing C9 eKickScooter features:

Brand New Segway Electric Kickscooter: With a upgraded powerful motor of 180w, the new segway Zing C9 electric scooter can reach to 11.2 mph, travel up to 6.2 miles, accommodate a max load of 132lbs and suitable for kids and teens with the height of 130–160 cm.

Safe & Steady Riding: The frame is made of robust and durable high-tenacity steel, with a max load up to 132 lbs (60kg). Due to the carefully optimized algorithm, the motor will not be started until the riding speed reaches 1.9mph (3km/h) or more, avoiding any potential accident caused by unexpected touch.

Ergonomic & Thoughtful Design: Low pedal, small-grip handbrake, and non-angular streamlined curved body– Ergonomic Considerations For Children. The C9 is equipped with a high-performance handbrake system, which also has the EBS energy recovery brake function.

Lightweight and Foldable: With a total weight of 17.9lbs (8.11kg) and quick release mechanism, the Ninebot eKickscooter ZING C9 can be easily carried with one hand, easy to fold and store in a car without taking up too much space.

